Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fangirls Over Deepika Padukone-Ananya Panday's Sizzling Magazine Cover Shoot: 'Killer'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen fangirling over a cover of a popular Bollywood magazine featuring the cast of Gehraiyaan. On Tuesday, Filmfare dropped a cover featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. In the picture, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a white swimsuit while Ananya wore a white bikini bottom and a crop top.

On the other hand, the boys were seen wearing casual ensembles. Siddhant was seen wearing a beige shirt with a pair of white pants, Dhairya was styled in a blue shirt and a pair of white shorts. The actors were seen soaking up the sun while posing for the camera. Samantha shared the cover on her Instagram Stories, tagged the photographer behind the cover and praised him.

“Vaishnav Praveen killer killer killer," Sam wrote along with a few fire emojis. She also dropped the same emojis in the comments section of Deepika’s post featuring the cover. The cover also received praises from stars such as Alia Bhatt and Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan skipped the theatres and was released directly on Amazon Prime Video last weekend. The film opened to mixed reviews. While many praised Deepika’s performance in the film, many felt that it wasn’t Shakun Batra’s best work. The News18 review reads, “While Padukone’s performance is just about okay (she is weak in the emotional scenes), Panday is too flippant to make a mark even when she begins to suspect her fiance. Both men are a huge disappointments, and they just cannot get into their characters to convey distress."

As for Samantha, the actress will be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayantara. The film marks her first movie since she and Naga Chaitanya separated. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and will release in April. The film’s teaser was released last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.