Samantha Ruth Prabhu Finds Power In Miley Cyrus' Song About Her Ex-Husband, Says 'It's The Song Baby'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song Flowers. The song, released by the international singer last month, is believed to be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and has taken social media by storm. Samantha has also been bitten by the song’s rage, listening to it multiple times.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, on Wednesday night, Samantha shared a screenshot of the lyrics ‘I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand, Yeah, I can love me better than you can’. She tagged Miley along with the ‘fire’ emoji. On Thursday, she shared the song again but this time, she used it to share her workout video. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, “It’s the song baby."

Flowers was released in January. Miley Cyrus dropped the song on the same day as her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. The song became an instant rage as fans seemingly spotted Easter Eggs about Miley’s relationship and marriage with Liam. Several social media users came up with theories, suggesting that she was throwing shade at him and their relationship.

Meanwhile, Samantha also made headlines several times last year for her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple was married for four years before they announced their separation in 2021. Last year, speaking on Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha made a brief statement, suggesting that their separation wasn’t amicable.

“It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been," she said. Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes." “So it’s not an amicable situation right now," KJo prompted her. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah," she replied at the time.

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming for her upcoming series Citadel, led by Raj and DK. The series also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.

