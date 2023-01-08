Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Curves In BTS Pic From Shaakuntalam, Says 'Toughest Part Was...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left her fans in complete awe with the latest picture from the sets of Shaakuntalam. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo that looked from her training session for Shakuntalam. In the click, Samantha was seen flaunting her curves. Along with the picture, she also shared a video of her pet dog Sasha lying on a couch. In the caption of her post, Samantha talked about how ‘maintaining grace and posture’ was the toughest part of Shakuntalam and joked about how grace is not either hers or her pet’s thing.

“The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing😂 Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter," she wrote in the caption. Check out Samantha’s post here:

Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section showering love on their favourite actress. “Sam no one makes us laugh other than saasha nd her things," one of the fans wrote. “The way you carry yourself is one of the great things of yours ma’am!" another comment read. One of the users also wished for speedy recovery to Samantha from an auto-immune disease called Myositis. Several fans also expressed excitement for Shaakuntalam and wrote, ‘Waiting eagerly’.

Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released on February 17 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

