Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Hidden Talent, Turns Hairstylist for Celebrity Fashion Designer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a box of talents and she has proved it time and again. From impressing audiences all over the country with her films and series to gaining international fame with her sensual dance steps, the actress has done it all. Not just that, she also gives out fitness motivation on a daily basis. Now, The Family Man 2 has shown another of her hidden talents. On Wednesday evening, she took to her Instagram Story section to share a video where she can be seen giving a hairdo to celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker.

She gives her a haircut and trims a small portion of his hair. Later, she is seen setting his hair with her hands. While doing this, she burst into laughter. Captioning the post, she wrote, ‘Multitalented ME.’ Take a look:

On the work front, she has a couple of exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in the web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Samantha will be also seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is going to appear in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda and Shakuntalam.

Meanwhile, the actress is also in the news for her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Just before their fourth wedding anniversary in October last year, the former couple made the growing rumours official by releasing a joint public statement about their separation. Fondly known as ChaySam, the duo started dating after they met on the sets of Samantha’s debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010.

Now, Samantha has officially seemed to have broken all ties with Naga Chaitanya as the actress has unfollowed her estranged husband on social media. Samantha has unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram, while the latter is still following The Family Man 2 star.

