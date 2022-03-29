Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Intense Workout In Latest Video, It Will Surely Leave You Motivated

The Attack stars John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez recently kickstarted ‘Attack Challenge’ under which they nominated several other Bollywood celebrities to share a glimpse of their workout sessions. Recently, Tiger Shroff, who was also nominated for the trend, further nominated Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share her workout video and guessed what, she nailed it.

On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video sharing a glimpse of her intense workout session. In the video, the Pushpa actress can be seen weightlifting and performing several other exercises as her gym trainer pushes her to achieve her fitness goals. Samantha thanked Tiger for nominating her and further nominated Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for the challenge. “Thankyouuu @tigerjackieshroff ☺️for challenging me! Here you go!! I further nominate @arjunkapoor to take up the #attackchallenge!! Let’s see what you got," she wrote.

“I definitely ain’t got this gym for sure," Arjun was quick to joke in the comment section. Even Rakul Preet Singh mentioned that she is impressed with Samantha’s workout and called her fire.

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s workout video here:

Earlier, Tiger Shroff also participated in the challenge and dropped a video of himself lifting weights at the gym. In the video, he can be seen flaunting his ripped muscles. “#MainNaiTuttna #Attack #AttackChallenge. Thanks @rakulpreet for the challenge and all the best for your upcoming release! So here you go !! I further nominate the amazing @samantharuthprabhuoffl and my brother and producer @jackkybhagnani to show their versions!" he wrote.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the work front, she will be next seen in the Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo’s Citadel. She will be starring in the series opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Samantha also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda and Shakuntalam in her pipeline.

