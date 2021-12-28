Samantha Ruth Prabhu Found ‘A Little Bit of Heaven’ on Hike Trip With Gang in Goa

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has checked in Goa with her friends to ring in the New Year celebrations. Those who already follow her on social media are well-versed with Samantha’s itch to travel and explore. The actress discovered a much serene spot tucked in a remote paradise location of the tourist state. To reach the beautiful waterfalls surrounded by a thick forest, Samantha had the company of her friends, who together went hiking. The trek must have been lovely as it passed through hills and valleys.

Images from her wildlife Goan expedition were shared online. Samantha can be seen dressed in comfortable weather-appropriate clothes for the trek. On reaching the waterfalls, the actress and her friends, fashion designer - entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy and model-lawyer Vasuki Sunkavalli slipped in vibrant bathing suits. The actress posted pictures of herself smiling with her girlfriends in a pond of sorts, on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “A little bit of heaven,” “Goa diaries” and “A morning well spent.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Here are some more snippets shared by Samantha’s friend, Shilpa on her Instagram page:

Advertisement

Here is a picture of Samantha spreading some joy in the world with her infectious smile.

Dressed in a psychedelic printed monokini, Samantha looked the happiest in her water baby mode. She left her hair open in soft beachy waves and ditched on accessories, given the nature of the outing. The 34-year-old was captured in the candid frame frolicking in the water and making most of her opportunity to unplug and rejuvenate.

Samantha had a great professional year with a power-packed performance as Raji in her OTT debut, The Family Man 2. Up next, she has plenty to look forward to with interesting films lined up - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.