Samantha Gets Massive Film Offer On Twitter, She Already Knows What She Wants To Play In It

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has got an exciting offer of sorts on Twitter. On Friday, Nani’s production film HIT 2 was released in the cinemas. Starring Adivi Sesh, the film has opened to positive responses from audiences, with fans also preparing themselves for HIT 3. While discussing the film, a Twitter user suggested that Samantha should be a part of the upcoming film, playing the lead role.

“I think in one/two of #HIT future instalments, there should be female protagonists like Samantha. What do you say? #HIT2," the fan tweet read. The tweet caught Adivi Sesh’s attention. He found the idea ‘terrific’ and reached out to Samantha immediately. “That’s a terrific idea! What do you say Sam? @Samanthaprabhu2 #HIT2 #BloodyBlockbuster #Hit2Review," he said.

The actress appeared to be on board with the idea and also pitched the role she could play. “A badass cop … sounds like fun Congratulations on your super HIT @AdiviSesh. always cheering for you ," she tweeted. The Twitter exchange has fans pumped, with several users rooting for Samantha to join the franchise.

For the unversed, HIT 2 stars Adivi Sesh as a police officer investigating a brutal murder performed by a serial killer in Vishakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Samantha has a number of films in the pipeline. Having seen in Yashoda last month, the actress will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. However, the actress is currently focused on her health.

Back in October, the actress opened up about her Myositis diagnosis in October, revealing that she has been under treatment for a while but her recovery has been slower than she had originally anticipated. In an interview last month, Samantha confessed that even getting up from her bed was difficult for her on some days while on some days, she is ready for a fight. She then addressed the reports claiming it was a life-threatening condition and issued a clarification.

“I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don’t. It’s an autoimmune condition. It’s draining and tiring. I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight," she said.

