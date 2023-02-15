Although recently Samantha Ruth Prabhu declared that she can buy herself flowers, with the help of Miley Cyrus, her friends weren’t going to listen! On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she received a mix of red and white roses from one of her close friends. Along came a note that is bound to make you go ‘awww!’

In the note, Samantha’s friend said, “You can buy yourself flowers. I just got them for you instead. Happy (Valentine’s) Day." Samantha revealed she received the flowers from one of her friends, Priyanka Duggirala. Isn’t it a sweet gesture?

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Samantha spent Valentine’s Day packing in the punch! Sharing a post on Instagram, Samantha revealed she spent the romantic day in the gym, working out with her trainer. In the picture, she was seen wearing box gloves while her trainer helped her practice. She shared the post and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s." The post received reactions from many.

Her Citadel India co-star Varun Dhawan wrote, “Haha." Mrunal Thakur commented, “BEST." Parvathy Thiruvothu dropped fire emojis. Meanwhile, Raj & DK were in splits.

Advertisement

Samantha made the headlines on Tuesday after a video of her climbing up 600 steps to seek blessings at a temple in Chennai surfaced online. The actress, who is battling with myositis, visited Tamil Nadu’s famous Palani Murugan temple to seek blessings. The snaps captured the Yashoda actress dressed in a simple white salwar kameez that she teamed up with a grey-printed scarf. She tied her hair in a loose ponytail and wore glasses.

Samantha climbed 600 stairs on the temple premises, lit camphor on every step and offered prayers to the deity. She was accompanied by filmmaker C Prem Kumar. The 35-year-old posed for pictures with the others, sporting a subtle smile.

Advertisement

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. She has also been shooting for Raj & DK’s Citadel and has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here