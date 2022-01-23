Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives A Glimpse Of Her Hotel Room View In Switzerland: 'Could Get Used To This'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on vacation mode. The actress had previously revealed that she was holidaying in the mountains of Switzerland and has been trying new activities, including skiing. The Manjili star has now shared a picture from what appears to be her stay and confessed she could get used to the view.

In the picture, Samantha was seen standing on a wooden balcony. She was seen wearing a black crop top along with a pair of denim pants. She had her back facing the camera while she enjoyed the view. Her view included the valley of snow and the hotel she was staying at. She shared the picture and wrote, “Could get used to this."

Samantha shared her new post just a few days after she went on a skiing expedition. She shared a picture in which she was geared up and posing in the snow. “Day 4 is when the magic happens #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun," she captioned the happy picture. Singer Chinmayi Sripada teased Samantha, “The hyper achiever you are - you go participate in some competition and come with a gold medal." To which Samantha replied, “@chinmayisripaada rofl .. I just crossed baby slopes."

Meanwhile, Samantha recently left fans curious courtesy of her latest social media activity. The actress deleted the post featuring her statement about separating from Naga Chaitanya. While Samantha is yet to comment on it, fans think that the actress has hinted at reconciling with the actor.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the song Oo Antava for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The song, dubbed as an item number, was Samantha’s first special song for a film and it has become a rage among fans. Samantha has a bunch of movies in the pipeline. These include Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also has director duo Hari and Harish’s Yashoda in the making. Samantha will also begin work on her international debut film, Arrangements of Love.

