Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hails Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for His Courage Amid Russian Invasion

Russia entered its fifth day of launching a military invasion into Ukraine. While the move has been condemned by several world leaders and politicians, celebrities, too, have taken to social media to show their support to Ukraine. Several pictures have surfaced on social media in the past couple of days that show common Ukrainian citizens lifting up arms to protect their motherland. Amid this conflict, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown immense courage and despite rumours of him abandoning his people, he reiterated that he will be fighting this with his people.

His speeches and actions in these tough times are being hailed by people all over the world who are praising him for fighting for his country. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, too, gave a shoutout to President Zelensky for his courage. Taking to her Instagram Story section, the superstar shared a news article whose headline read, “A Prayer for Volodymyr Zelensky". The excerpt of the article continued, “History has found the Ukrainian President, and his courage is remarkable to witness."

Talking of the actress, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. The superstar, who began her acting career with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave alongside her now-estranged husband Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures along with a note for her fans. Looking at the future, Samantha also has a few interesting movies in the making. These include Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shakuntalam and Yashoda. Samantha also has a Hollywood film in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently ordered the country’s nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he considers “aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers. This poses a new threat as Putin wanting the nuclear weapons to be prepared for increased readiness to launch can result in nuclear warfare.

