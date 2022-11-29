Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is 'Hale and Hearty' Now, Likely To Resume Kushi Shoot In December

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is 'Hale and Hearty' Now, Likely To Resume Kushi Shoot In December

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis in October this year.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 11:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to resume work in December. (Photos: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to resume work in December. (Photos: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis. While the actress is currently away from work, if a recent report by India Today is to be believed, then Samantha is likely to resume Kushi shooting in December. The news portal claims that the Oo Antava girl is ‘hale and hearty’ as of now and will be back on the sets of Kushi in the second week of December.

Kushi is a romantic drama that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. While the film was eying December 2022 release, it was recently reported that the makers have now pushed the release to next year.

Advertisement

The news of Samantha likely to resume work in the second week of December comes days after it was reported that the Yashoda actress has decided to opt for Ayurveda to cure her auto-immune disorder. Last week, India Glitz reported that Samantha is currently in Hyderabad where she has approached a specialist in traditional Ayurveda. Not just this, but it was also reported that the actress has been undergoing rejuvenation and immunity-boosting therapy. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

For the unversed, it was in October this year, that Samantha Ruth Prabhu left her fans in shock when she revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Back then, the shared a picture of herself from the hospital and had written, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

RELATED NEWS

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you," she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 29, 2022, 10:51 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 11:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Sets Internet On Fire With Racy Photos In Green See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Just As Gorgeous In Glam And Non-glam Looks, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures