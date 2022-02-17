Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has A Witty Comeback To Pregnancy Rumours In This Viral Video; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya last year after much speculation. The couple had been married for four years before they announced their split. Ever since the news of their divorce has made the headlines, fans are revisiting videos and pictures of the couple talking about each other. Recently, a video of Samantha talking about pregnancy rumours came into the spotlight.

The Oh Baby star has reacted to the pregnancy rumours a couple of times. Once, during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, she received a variety of questions, one of them included about her pregnancy. Responding to the question, Samantha had said, “I have been pregnant since 2017 I think. This baby really doesn’t want to come out."

During another AMA session, Samantha addressed those curious about her pregnancy plans and said, “For all those interested in the functioning of my body, I’m gonna have a baby on August 7th, 7 am, Twenty Twenty two (2022)." In 2019, she retweeted a report asking if she was really pregnant and said, “Damnnn ……. is she ? When you find out please let us know."

Following the news of her separation, rumours did the rounds claiming that Samantha did not want children and that she has had abortions. Reacting to those rumours once and for all, Samantha issued a statement on her Instagram Stories in October and thanked those who have been defending her against false rumours. She added, “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The teaser was released recently and the film is set to hit the theatres in April.

