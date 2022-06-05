Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has The Biggest Smile As She Poses With Ranveer Singh; Are They Collaborating?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just made our Sunday brighter by sharing a picture with Ranveer Singh. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she recently met Ranveer and clearly couldn’t hide her smile. She shared the picture with the caption, “The sweetest ever." In the picture, Samantha and Ranveer seemed to be posing for a selfie.

While the happy picture has us smiling, we couldn’t help but notice Samantha’s outfit. The actress seemed to be wearing a badge on a white shirt. While the badge featured Samantha’s maiden name, the first name seemed to be something different. This has us thinking if either Samantha and Ranveer met on the sets of her upcoming project or if the actors are collaborating on a yet-to-be-announced project. Check out the picture below:

She went on to tease that something interesting was on the horizon.

It would be interesting to see if Ranveer and Samantha team up for an interesting project.

Ranveer had previously confessed that he is a fan of Samantha’s song Oo Antava, from Pushpa. The actor, speaking with India Today, said, “I think my favourite song in the recent past is Oo Antava Mava…I go mad when it plays. I don’t really understand (what it’s about) but the music has that, it touches me, it does something to me." Ranveer had also said that he was open to starring in a South Indian film if the opportunity is given.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Samantha are busy with their projects. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Sethupathi in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and reportedly the Indian adaptation of Citadel. She also has the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

On the other hand, Ranveer was seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar last month. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus later this year. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. He had also signed the Bollywood remake of Anniyan last year.

