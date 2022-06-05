Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has The Biggest Smile As She Poses With Ranveer Singh; Are They Collaborating?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has The Biggest Smile As She Poses With Ranveer Singh; Are They Collaborating?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses with Ranveer Singh in a new picture.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses with Ranveer Singh in a new picture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with Ranveer Singh. While their happy faces are bound to brighten your day, it was Samantha's outfit that caught our attention.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 05, 2022, 18:36 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just made our Sunday brighter by sharing a picture with Ranveer Singh. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she recently met Ranveer and clearly couldn’t hide her smile. She shared the picture with the caption, “The sweetest ever." In the picture, Samantha and Ranveer seemed to be posing for a selfie.

While the happy picture has us smiling, we couldn’t help but notice Samantha’s outfit. The actress seemed to be wearing a badge on a white shirt. While the badge featured Samantha’s maiden name, the first name seemed to be something different. This has us thinking if either Samantha and Ranveer met on the sets of her upcoming project or if the actors are collaborating on a yet-to-be-announced project. Check out the picture below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a picture with Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

She went on to tease that something interesting was on the horizon.

RELATED NEWS

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu teasing a new project?

It would be interesting to see if Ranveer and Samantha team up for an interesting project.

Ranveer had previously confessed that he is a fan of Samantha’s song Oo Antava, from Pushpa. The actor, speaking with India Today, said, “I think my favourite song in the recent past is Oo Antava Mava…I go mad when it plays. I don’t really understand (what it’s about) but the music has that, it touches me, it does something to me." Ranveer had also said that he was open to starring in a South Indian film if the opportunity is given.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Samantha are busy with their projects. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Sethupathi in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and reportedly the Indian adaptation of Citadel. She also has the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ranveer was seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar last month. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus later this year. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. He had also signed the Bollywood remake of Anniyan last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 05, 2022, 18:36 IST