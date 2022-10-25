Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hikes Her Fee Again; All You Need to Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of exceptional. The charismatic actress has received adulation from fans with her exemplary performances in projects like The Family Man, Jaanu etc. She currently has some much-anticipated projects, including Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Kushi, Arrangements of Love and an untitled film, in her kitty.

Keeping in mind these positive developments, Samantha has also increased her fee. According to reports, Samantha will now charge a hefty fee of somewhere between Rs 3-8 crore. Previously, she was charging between Rs 3-5 crore per film.

Besides this news, fans were also delighted with the new poster of Samantha’s upcoming film Yashoda. In this poster, Samantha is surrounded by her friends, who seem to be teasing her. Samantha shared this poster on Instagram and wrote in the caption," Wishing you peace, prosperity, good health and happiness.

Apart from the poster, fans are also excited about Yashoda’s trailer, which will be released on October 27 at 5:36 PM.

Yashoda’s teaser, which was released some time ago, became the talk of the town. The teaser showed Samantha playing the role of a pregnant woman. She will also enact the character of an agent, who is put through a spy training programme. Fans admired how Samantha performed high-octane action sequences with ease. The 1 minute 14 second teaser promised an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

In addition to Yashoda, Samantha has also essayed the titular role in the film Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. The story revolves around the love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant (Dev Mohan).

It is based on the famous Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam penned by Kalidasa. Viewers are eager to watch this film. The excitement went a notch higher with makers roping in Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha for portraying Prince Bharata’s role. Prince Bharata was the son of Shakuntala and Dushyant.

