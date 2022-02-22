Samantha Hits Back at Instagram User Who Asked Her 'Have You Reproduced': 'Should Have Googled...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to conduct an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her Instagram followers on Monday. The actress began the session by saying that ‘Ask me anything? Well, not anything. Only the questions I would like to answer."

When a person asked Samantha where she gets ‘this much courage’ to do the things, she replied, “In the face of great adversity comes great courage." The other user asked her, “Have you reproduced because I wanna reproduce you." To this, the actress replied, “How to use ‘reproduce’ in a sentence. Should have googled that first?"

Another person asked for a piece of advice for the ‘young generation’, Samantha replied, “Take a break. Don’t burn out!!" When asked if she would direct a movie in the future, Samantha replied, “I’ve learnt lately to never say never." Replying about her ‘ultimate goal in life’, she said, “To be remembered."

Samantha is currently holidaying in Kerala with her best friend. The actress had previously shared pictures from her visits to Athirappilly Water Falls. On Sunday, Samantha took off for the beach at Allepey, Kerela, with her best friend in tow and shared pictures from their visit. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star was seen seated by the shores of the beach with her friend as the sun went down.

For her day to the beach, Samantha wore a grey crop top along with a pair of matching pants. She left her hair loose. The friends were seen sharing a couple of laughs while enjoying the waves. They also posed for the camera as the sky turned twilight. Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, “@meghnavinod Can’t imagine doing this thing called Life without you. #bestfriends."

Of late, Samantha has also been in the news for her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had been married since 2017.

