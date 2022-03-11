Samantha, Nayanthara Are the Highest-paid Actresses in South; Know Their Whopping Salaries

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has carved a distinct niche in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is also reportedly the second-highest-paid female actor in the South Indian film industry and has received significant acclaim since her debut.

The list of highest-paid South Indian female actors is topped by Nayanthara. The second on the list is Samantha, who was most recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise’s hit number Oo Antava.

Samantha debuted in the entertainment industry with the Telugu romantic film, Ye Maaya Chesave, in 2010. The film was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. She has also bagged numerous awards, including six South Indian International Movie Awards, four Filmfare Awards South and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards.

Following the repeated success of her films, She hiked her remuneration considerably.

According to reports, Samantha’s fee ranges between Rs 3 to 5 crore for a film depending on the role, production house, and other factors. It is also said that Samantha was paid a whopping Rs 5 crore for her dance number Oo Antava in the film Pushpa: The Rise.

She is only the second female ever to bag the Filmfare Award for Best Actress Tamil and Filmfare Award for Best Actress Telugu in a year for her role in Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Eega.

She is also known for her roles in box office hits like Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitio Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi and Kaththi.

Besides acting Samantha, also runs her NGO, Pratyusha, to offer medical assistance to women and children. She donates her income from product launches, brand endorsements and events to the NGO. She also owns the women’s clothing brand Saaki.

Samantha will also appear in the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie has been directed by Vignesh Shivan and will feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

