Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is All Hearts As Her Song Oo Antava 'Inspired' Salman Khan; Watch Viral Video

The dance number from last year’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Oo Antava became an instant hit as Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the stage on fire with her sultry moves. The song has now found a new fan in none other than Salman Khan. During the IIFA Awards 2022, Salman was asked to choose one song that inspired him, to which he quickly responded Oo Antava. The brief clip from the award function is doing rounds on the internet.

The lead of the music track, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also reshared the viral video on her Twitter handle with heart emoticons. The dancing track featured Samantha and fan-favourite Allu Arjun. Fans bombarded the comment section of the post with compliments. While some even demanded Salman and Samantha appear together on-screen. One of the users reacted to her tweet and wrote, “Want to see you, Samantha, with our beloved megastar Salman khan. You would make a hot and beautiful couple on screen. Another one also tweeted, “I want you and Salman together in a film."

The track marks Samantha’s first dance number in a film. After the release of the song, Allu Arjun had earlier revealed that he was hesitant to approach Samantha. He thought she would have said no to the offer.

The trendy track has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The popular track is sung by Indravathi Chauhan, while Kanika Kapoor has given her voice to the Hindi version of the song.

Here take a look at the song:

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She is currently waiting for the release of her film Yashoda. Interestingly, the movie will clash with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited Laal Singh Chadha on August 12.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill and others. Salman will also be sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

