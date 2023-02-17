Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is 'Getting Stronger' and Her Latest Workout Video Is a Proof; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is 'Getting Stronger' and Her Latest Workout Video Is a Proof; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 09:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is motivation for all with her latest workout video. (Photos: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is motivation for all with her latest workout video. (Photos: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s social media handle is a treat for her fans. The actress not only shares her gorgeous pictures and film posters on Instagram but often drops videos of her workout regime. On Thursday night too, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she can be seen exercising in what looks like a gym. “This looks fun except it really isn’t..will you try?" the text on the video reads.

Along with the video, Samantha wrote in the caption, “2023 is the year we get stronger “. Fans and followers were quick to react to the video and sent love the actress who is also battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. “Stronger than ever," one of the comments read. Another fan shared, “Our Sam is back.. But more stronger than before.." Watch the video here:

Just a few days ago, Samantha shared yet another workout video of hers where she was seen listening to Miley Cyrus’ hit track Flowers.

On the work front, Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit theatres on February 17 but earlier this month, the makers issued a statement and revealed that the film will be postponed. The film will now release on April 14.

Besides this, Samantha is also filming for her upcoming series Citadel, led by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha will also be seen in romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has rejected a jaw-dropping offer for Pushpa 2 and therefore will not be seen in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. However, there is no official confirmation about this so far.

first published: February 17, 2023, 09:18 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 09:18 IST
