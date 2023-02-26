Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is The 'Beauty and The Beast' In Latest Click As She Rides a Horse

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most-loved actresses and there’s a reason behind it. The actress never fails to inspire her fans with her motivating posts. Lately, the actress, who has been battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, has been dropping several pictures and videos, sharing a glimpse of her workout or adventurous sessions.

On Saturday too, the Yashoda actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which she was seen riding a horse. She sported a black t-shirt as she looked away from the lens. In the caption of her post, Samantha wrote, “The beauty and The beast… you’re both" along with a fire emoji. Check out her post here:

Advertisement

Just a few days back, Samantha also posted another clip, sharing a glimpse of her early morning boxing session. In the video, Samantha can be seen practicing hard in cold weather. She revealed that she is in Nainital where it was 8 degrees while she was boxing with her trainer. Prior to this, she shared another video in which she was seen exercising in what looked like her gym. “2023 is the year we get stronger," the actress wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit theatres on February 17 but earlier this month, the makers issued a statement and revealed that the film will be postponed. The film will now release on April 14.

Advertisement

Besides this, Samantha is also filming for her upcoming series Citadel, led by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha will also be seen in romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has rejected a jaw-dropping offer for Pushpa 2 and therefore will not be seen in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. However, there is no official confirmation about this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here