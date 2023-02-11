Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Unstoppable as She Battles Myositis Bravely in This Latest Workout Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Unstoppable as She Battles Myositis Bravely in This Latest Workout Video

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to share a video of her workout routine. Take a look at it here.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 12:02 IST

Hyderabad, India

Stills from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest video
Stills from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is setting an example for her fans and followers with her battle against her autoimmune condition, myositis. For the uninitiated, the condition affects the muscles of the people. However, Samantha has decided that she will not let her condition slow her down. Recently, the actress took to social media to share a video of her workout routine. Sharing it, she wrote, “If its hard. Do it hard!! Nobody said it would be easy" and tagged her trainer.

Take a look at her post:

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu working out

Samantha is an avid social media user who keeps updating her fans and her followers frequently. A couple of days ago, she shared yet another workout video of hers where she can be seen playing Miley Cyrus’ hit track Flowers. The song, released by the international singer last month, is believed to be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

RELATED NEWS

Notably, Samantha was also in the news for her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming for her upcoming series Citadel, led by Raj and DK. The series also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. She will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Besides this, Samantha is also gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Earlier the film was supposed to release on February 17 but earlier this month, the makers issued a statement and revealed that the film will be postponed. This was for the second time that the release of Shaakuntalam was postponed. The film was earlier supposed to release in November last year but it was pushed at that time too. The film will now release on April 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 11, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 12:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sherlyn Chopra Turns 39: Top 10 Hot and Sexy Looks of the Bold Actress You Must See Now

+10PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Juhi Chawla Share Unseen Photos From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding, See Pics