Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Unstoppable as She Battles Myositis Bravely in This Latest Workout Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is setting an example for her fans and followers with her battle against her autoimmune condition, myositis. For the uninitiated, the condition affects the muscles of the people. However, Samantha has decided that she will not let her condition slow her down. Recently, the actress took to social media to share a video of her workout routine. Sharing it, she wrote, “If its hard. Do it hard!! Nobody said it would be easy" and tagged her trainer.

Take a look at her post:

Samantha is an avid social media user who keeps updating her fans and her followers frequently. A couple of days ago, she shared yet another workout video of hers where she can be seen playing Miley Cyrus’ hit track Flowers. The song, released by the international singer last month, is believed to be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Notably, Samantha was also in the news for her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming for her upcoming series Citadel, led by Raj and DK. The series also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. She will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Besides this, Samantha is also gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Earlier the film was supposed to release on February 17 but earlier this month, the makers issued a statement and revealed that the film will be postponed. This was for the second time that the release of Shaakuntalam was postponed. The film was earlier supposed to release in November last year but it was pushed at that time too. The film will now release on April 14.

