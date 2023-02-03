It seems like some moving motivational words from Rahul Ravindran have been helping Samantha Ruth Prabhu through tough times. The actress, on Friday, took to Instagram and did a photo dump featuring some of the most memorable moments from the month gone by. This includes what appears to be a lovely message from Rahul.

Samantha shared a number of unseen pictures that revealed that her focus was on work and health. In the first picture, Samantha was seen seated with the team of Citadel, including Varun Dhawan and Raj & DK, with what appeared to be a script reading session. In the second picture, Samantha was seen resting in her bed. The third picture featured a behind-the-scene picture from the shoot for the announcement of Citadel.

In the following picture, Samantha was seen posing with her muscles flexed in the gym. In the fifth picture, Samantha was seen wearing a saree. The final picture in the series featured a message from what appeared fro Rahul which read, “Take a deep breath papa. I promise you it’s gonna be ok soon. You’ve seen far worse days in these 7-8 months and you got through them. Never forget that. And remember how you got through them."

“You stopped thinking, you distracted yourself, you put one foot in front of the other and walked… you got the job done. It’s incredible how you did it. I am so frikkin proud of how you kept doing it. And you should be proud of yourself too. You’re strong. Play Octordle," the note added. She shared the post with the caption, “January ."

In 2022, the actress also revealed that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Samantha took a break from her work and dedicated her attention to her health.

