Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jokes About Being 'Possessed' in Latest Workout Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest social media posts are filled with videos of her intense, level-up workout, without any equipment. In another such intense workout video, the actress joked about being ‘possessed’ while exercising. In the video, she is seen wearing a grey sports bra paired with pink shorts. As she sways backwards and forwards, she wrote as the caption, “I look possessed."

She also shared a video recently, doing the level up exercise. She wrote, “Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment ‘level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge"

Samantha was also in the news for her spilt with her husband Naga Chaitanya. Recently, the latter opened up on their divorce and said that if she is happy, then he is happy. He added that divorce was the best decision at this point.

“It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation," he said in Telugu, as translated by Hindustan Times.

Although Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had not revealed the reason behind their divorce, a BollywoodLife report claimed Chaitanya’s family were not pleased with Samantha’s decision to do pursue bold roles. A source told the portal that it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his father Nagarjuna Akkineni and others too who were not too pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage. The source added that Naga Chaitanya and his family were completely in shock to see Samantha’s sex scene in The Family Man 2 and felt betrayed.

Samantha is currently working on two multilingual projects, while she has been offered a couple of Bollywood ventures. Although she is yet to announce a film in Bollywood, Samantha made her Hindi industry debut with The Family Man 2 last year. The Amazon Prime Video series featured Samantha in a bold avatar, playing the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil. Samantha has also a few movies in the pipeline, including Yashoda and Shaakuntalam.

