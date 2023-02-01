Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan starrer the Indian installment of the Citadel has been making headlines for a long time now. And now, it has finally been announced that Samantha has started shooting for the project. On Wednesday, directors Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) took to social media to announce the same. They shared a picture of Samantha in which the actress looked dapper in a leather jacket paired with black jeans. “Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome @samantharuthprabhuoffl to the world of Citadel! Now filming 🎬," the caption read.

Soon after the director duo shared the announcement, fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement for the project. “Even started filming for new project… You guys are an inspiration!" one of the fans wrote. “Great casting! She was the backbone of Family Man season 2. Once again expectations sky high," another comment read.

The local installment of Citadel is written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. While the production of the show is currently underway in Mumbai, the unit will head to North India soon for shooting. Following this, they will also be shooting in Serbia and South Africa.

“We are elated to work with Samantha once again after The Family Man. Once we had the script down on paper, she was an obvious choice for this character. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board," said creator duo Raj & DK and added, “We are thrilled to have started production on Citadel India. The first leg is being shot in India, before we move onwards to Serbia and South Africa. We have an amazing crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting."

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Samantha once again. She made her streaming debut with The Family Man Season Two, on Prime Video, and is one of the most talented artistes in the industry today. We can’t wait for audiences to see her on-screen in a brand new avatar, along with Varun and the incredibly talented ensemble cast we have on board for this series," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

