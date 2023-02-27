Actor-director Rahul Ravindran took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her 13 years in the acting industry. On Sunday, he shared an unseen picture of the Yashoda fame which was clicked on the terrace of his house. The image congratulated Samantha and also paid tribute to her more than decade-long journey in the south cinema. The actress made her film debut alongside Naga Chaitanya in the hit romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave and hasn’t looked back since.

After carving a niche in regional languages, she is now moving on to find her in Hindi cinema. To mark the milestone-worthy graph of her professional career, Rahul uploaded a major throwback photo of a young Samantha. Donning a stunning floral dress, Samantha owns the camera because of her playful gaze. With sleek hair left open and loose strands caressing her cheeks, young Samantha looks nothing than a queen conquering the throwback moment.

While sharing the picture online, Rahul wrote, “Look at this photo I found. Rohit Ravindran clicked it 14 years ago on our terrace. Congratulations on 13 years Sammy. Here’s to many more decades.” Check out the photo below:

Just hours after the photograph surfaced online, even Samantha marked the monumental day with a heart-warming note of gratitude for her fans. In her open letter, she explains witnessing a massive growth in her personality which she owes to the deep love and affection of her well-wishers. “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me… don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you,” Samantha articulated. The note came alongside a beautiful photograph of flowers. Take a look at it here:

Samantha last played the role of a fierce surrogate mother in Hari-Harish’s thriller flick Yashoda. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming historical drama Saakuntalam helmed by Gunasekhar. After her feature in the Hindi web show Family Man 2, she is also roped in to play a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of Citadel.

