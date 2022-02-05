Samantha Ruth Prabhu Loves Allu Arjun's New Ad Despite Angry Fans Bashing It For South Indian Films' Dig

Allu Arjun’s recent advertisement for a delivery app has left fans divided. While many have enjoyed the tongue-in-cheek advertisement, there were also some who were upset that the advertisement poked fun at the high-octane, slow-motion action scenes featured in ‘South’ films. While the internet continues to take sides, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen praising the ad and Allu Arjun.

The actress, who was recently seen in the song Oo Antava with Allu Arjun in Pushpa, took to the comments section of the post featuring the ad and said, “Ha ha love." Rana Daggubati also dropped a similar comment. “Hahahahh love it," he said. A section of Allu Arjun’s fans were also impressed by the creative video. “That’s how (you) use stardom and brain in advertising," a fan reacted. Many were also left in splits with the ad.

However, a few also took to Twitter and threatened to uninstall the app over the dig at South Indian films. “I am uninstalling the app in my phone right away. Degrading South Cinema in your recent ad," a tweet read. “Don’t forget your roots, Mr. Allu Arjun," another fan tweeted. “It’s insulting the South Cinema," a third fan tweeted.

In the ad, Allu Arjun continued to channel his hit character, Pushpa Raj, from the film Pushpa. The film, which was released in December, became a rage among his fans. The film also garnered fans among the Hindi-speaking audience with the Hindi dubbed version of the film. Pushpa Hindi version surpassed Rs 100 crore collection earlier this week. The film was also released on Amazon Prime Video and was watched by many.

Allu Arjun is set to return for the second part of the Pushpa: The Rule. The film will focus on the rivalry between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil’s characters. The film is set to go on floors in March and will also star Rashmika Mandanna.

