Home » News » Movies » Samantha Proves She's Ultimate MCU Fan, Raves About Christian Bale's Look In Thor: Love And Thunder

Samantha Proves She's Ultimate MCU Fan, Raves About Christian Bale's Look In Thor: Love And Thunder

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fangirled over Thor: Love and Thunder's new poster and Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher look.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 24, 2022, 20:32 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is every Marvel fan today. Earlier in the day, Marvel Studios dropped the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. The film marks the return of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. However, the trailer’s biggest highlight is Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

The Hollywood actor’s jaw-dropping look has impressed Samantha. The actress first shared the poster of the film, originally shared by Hemsworth, and wrote, “Dead" with a few fire emojis. She then shared an individual post featuring Bale’s God Butcher’s look at praised him. “The God of acting!!" she said, along with the hashtag Bale.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fangirls over Thor: Love and Thunder.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Christian Bale ‘god of acting.’

RELATED NEWS

Besides Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, the trailer also introduced Russell Crowe’s Zeus.

Chris Hemsworth is reprising his role as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. The trailer has confirmed that he will be joined by a number of MCU mainstays and fresh faces. Chris Pratt and the other Guardians of the Galaxy will be returning, hinting at the events after the MCU superheroes defeated Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Natalie Portman is also making a comeback as Jane Foster, with Love and Thunder set to mark her debut as Mighty Thor.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Taika Waititi had said, “What I didn’t want to do is just make Ragnarok again, because that’s been done. I needed to do something more interesting for myself to keep the whole thing ignited and to make sure that I’m feeling creatively stimulated. I thought, What’s the least expected thing with this franchise?"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Samantha recently wrapped a schedule for her new film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The actors were shooting in Kashmir and the actress often treated fans to pictures from the valley.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: May 24, 2022, 20:24 IST