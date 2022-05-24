Samantha Proves She's Ultimate MCU Fan, Raves About Christian Bale's Look In Thor: Love And Thunder

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is every Marvel fan today. Earlier in the day, Marvel Studios dropped the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. The film marks the return of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. However, the trailer’s biggest highlight is Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

The Hollywood actor’s jaw-dropping look has impressed Samantha. The actress first shared the poster of the film, originally shared by Hemsworth, and wrote, “Dead" with a few fire emojis. She then shared an individual post featuring Bale’s God Butcher’s look at praised him. “The God of acting!!" she said, along with the hashtag Bale.

Besides Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, the trailer also introduced Russell Crowe’s Zeus.

Chris Hemsworth is reprising his role as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. The trailer has confirmed that he will be joined by a number of MCU mainstays and fresh faces. Chris Pratt and the other Guardians of the Galaxy will be returning, hinting at the events after the MCU superheroes defeated Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Natalie Portman is also making a comeback as Jane Foster, with Love and Thunder set to mark her debut as Mighty Thor.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Taika Waititi had said, “What I didn’t want to do is just make Ragnarok again, because that’s been done. I needed to do something more interesting for myself to keep the whole thing ignited and to make sure that I’m feeling creatively stimulated. I thought, What’s the least expected thing with this franchise?"

Meanwhile, Samantha recently wrapped a schedule for her new film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The actors were shooting in Kashmir and the actress often treated fans to pictures from the valley.

