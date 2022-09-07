Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mulls Legal Actions Against Those Spreading Rumours About Her

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress her fans with her surreal acting skills and gorgeous looks. But it seems like there’s a never-ending struggle that the diva faces and various rumours keep flying now and then.

Recently, a YouTube channel spread a rumour about her health, which was completely wrong. Samantha is now preparing to take legal action against the respective YouTube channel.

Well, this is not the first time that something like this has happened. Earlier, many YouTube channels accused her of having extramarital affairs and abortions. The actress’ publicist confirmed the story, adding that she notified other YouTube channels as well as an advocate named Venkat Rao.

The south star has long been vocal about how actors must cope with online trolls and criticism. Despite being an enthusiastic social media user, the actress has taken a social media hiatus. According to PinkVilla, she is making good use of her time away from social media by engaging in rigorous martial arts training.

A source close to the actress told Pinkvilla that she was stepping away from social media and devoting her attention to martial arts training for her upcoming film Citadel in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

The planned online series is a spinoff of the popular American science fiction television series Citadel, which was created by Patrick Moran and directed by the Russo Brothers, who are also known for their work on Avengers: Endgame.

The series is being adapted for a variety of countries and languages, with the Indian version starring Samantha and Varun Dhawan and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Samantha is being trained for the role of a Hollywood martial arts specialist who has been flown in from the United States.

