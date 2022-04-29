Naga Chaitanya Follows Samantha's Footsteps, Forms Another Connection With Her Thanks To OTT

Almost a year after Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2, Naga Chaitanya announced his OTT debut project with the same platform. On Thursday, Chaitanya debuted his first look from his new series titled Dhootha. The series will be in Telugu.

The series is a “supernatural horror" drama which is directed by Vikram K Kumar. He has co-written the show with Dondapati Venkatesh, Poorna Prajna, Sripal Reddy, and Naveen George Thomas. Chaitanya will be sharing the screen with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam.

As reported by PTI, Chaitanya said at the event, “With a platform like Prime Video, we get that. It’s not pan India, it’s across the world. I can’t sit through even five minutes of horror. When Vikram told me this one’s a supernatural horror thriller, I knew exactly what that feeling was like… That’s quite a challenge for me as an actor."

Amazon Prime Video shared a glimpse of the series and a look at Chaitanya’s character on Instagram. They wrote, “#DhoothaOnPrime: In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects to wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins."

Last summer, Samantha was seen on the platform playing the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in The Family Man 2. Ahead of the series’ release last year, the show landed in controversy after numerous political leaders raised objections against the show. The Tamil Nadu government also raised objections against Samantha’s casting. The controversy led to Samantha apologising to everyone for ‘hurting sentiments.’

Samantha and Chaitanya parted ways last year. The couple issued a joint statement in October last year to announce their separation. Since the split, Samantha has unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram.

On the work front, Samantha and Chaitanya have a number of projects in the making. Samantha is currently in Kashmir, shooting for her upcoming movie with Vijay Deverakonda. Meanwhile, Chaitanya is gearing for his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha.

