Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Decide to Reunite on Screen One Year After Divorce?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the headlines after she revealed that she was suffering from an auto-immune disease called myositis. In the social media post, the actor shared that it was taking longer than expected to cure the illness. Reportedly, ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna had planned to meet Samantha after hearing about her health condition. However, when that did not happen, Naga Chaitanya reached out and called up his ex-wife to inquire about her well-being.

And now according to BollywoodLife, an insider has informed that both Samantha and Naga are genuinely professional, and they might even work together on a project. The source revealed, “They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally."

The ex-couple, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya dated each other for some time before getting married in a dreamy wedding. The actors even worked together and delivered hit movies like Majili, Oh Baby and Ye Maya Chesave to name a few. It was in the year 2021 when the couple announced their separation.

Samantha had indirectly confessed her hard feelings on the sets of Koffee With Karan 7. She had said, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha won hearts with her performance in the Hindi web series, The Family Man 2. She even created a buzz with her song O Antava from Pushpa. She recently appeared in the film Yashoda along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marked his Bollywood debut.

