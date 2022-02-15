Samantha Ruth Prabhu Once Asked Naga Chaitanya 'Why Are You'; He Replied 'I'm Here for You, Sam'

Since the announcement of their separation in October last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have constantly been in the news. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had been married since 2017.

Ever since their separation, ChaySam’s old interviews have been going viral on social media. Last year, Chaitanya had made an appearance on Samantha’s chat show ‘Sam Jam,’ just three months before their separation. During a rapid fire segment on the show, actor Rana Daggubati, in a video message, had asked Chaitanya, “Why are you?" The question left both Samantha and Chaitanya in splits. “Oh god, I don’t know," Chaitanya replied. Samantha once again repeated the question before Chaitanya and that’s when a fan in the audience yelled, “For you (Samantha)." To this, Chaitanya smiled and replied to Samantha, “Yes, I’m here for you."

Advertisement

Rumours of Chaitanya and Samantha’s split first made headlines when Samantha changed her name on Instagram from Samantha Akkineni to simply ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she had refused to address it. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well," she had said.

While Samantha has spoken about her split from Chaitanya on several occasions, he chose to talk about it only recently. Their separation even led to rumours of Samantha having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.