Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opts For Ayurveda To Cure Myositis? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis earlier this year. And if recent reports are to be believed, the Yashoda actress has decided to opt for Ayurveda to cure this auto-immune disorder. As reported by India Glitz, Samantha is currently in Hyderabad where she has approached a specialist in traditional Ayurveda. The news portal also claims that the actress has been undergoing rejuvenation and immunity-boosting therapy. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

This comes days after the news of Samantha being hospitalised also made headlines. The reports suggested that the actress was taken to the hospital after her health took a turn for the worst. However, her spokesperson later dismissed all such reports and clarified that Samantha was not hospitalised but was at home and resting.

In October this year, Oo Antava girl left her fans in shock when she revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Back then, the shared a picture of herself from the hospital and wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you," she added.

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Yashoda. She will next be seen in Shaakuntalam along with Dev Mohan. Besides this, she also has Kushi in her pipeline which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Meanwhile, In July this year, Taapsee Pannu also confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that Samantha will headline a Bollywood movie that will be produced by her.

