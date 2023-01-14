Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Adorable Pic With Her Dogs, Says 'Don't Worry Mommy...' Amid Trolling

Samantha Ruth Prabhu quite often shares snippets and happy moments of her furry babies Hash and Saasha. The actress recently dropped an adorable photo of herself with her doggos and penned a cute caption which read, “Don’t worry mommy.. I got your back 😋#chroniclesofbeingcute #hashandsaasha".

In the photo, the actress was seen lazing with Hash and Sasha on her sofa. The actress shares a close bond with them. Many fans and well-wishers took to the comments section to drop heartfelt comments on the post. Her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan too wrote, “Please get them".

Recently, Samantha made headlines with a witty reply she gave back to a troll. A media portal shared two recent pictures of Samantha in a collage from the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam with the words, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

Samantha then quoted the tweet and wrote, ‘I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did…And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.’

Back in October last year, Samantha shared with her fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with an auto immune condition called Myositis. Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with".

She added, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

