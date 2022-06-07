Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises Temperature in Red, Did She Hint at Shooting for Koffee With Karan 7?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to set fashion standards high and one look at her Instagram handle will prove it. The actress recently took to the photo-sharing app to drop a couple of snaps where she can be seen posing in a red ribbed top. She paired it with pink pants and left her hair open. Samantha completed her looks with minimal makeup and struck sizzling poses for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “‘‘Twas some day" and added a coffee cup emoji with a fire emoji.

Take a look:

However, reports are doing the rounds that the actress wrapped up the shoot for Koffee With Karan’s 7th season. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “Samantha wrapped the shoot yesterday and she had a gala time on the show. Samantha’s episode is going to be the highlight of the season, I bet."

A couple of hours back, Samantha dropped another set of photos in a Burberry bikini set, which broke the internet. She opted for a nude look to go with the attire. Minutes after Samantha posted the photo, the comments section was filled with many reactions.

Anushka Sharma commented, “Hottie", with a few fire icons. Lakshmi Manchu, who is a great friend of Samantha, wrote, “Someone get fire extinguisher!! Uffff." Actress Samyuktha Hegde commented, “Someone please call the fire brigade." Hansika Motwani dropped a fiery emoji to express her reaction to the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and reportedly the Indian adaptation of Citadel in the pipeline. The actress will also be seen in the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love. She also has teased a project with Ranveer Singh.

