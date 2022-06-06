Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises Temperatures With Her Sexy Bikini Top Pic; Anushka Sharma Calls Her 'Hottie'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kick-started the week on a fiery note. The actress, who is a definition of bold and beautiful, posted a glamorous photo of herself on her Instagram feed and set the Internet on fire. The picture left many celebs awestruck, including Anushka Sharma, Hansika Motwani, Lakshmi Manchu and others.

In the post, Samantha looks breathtaking in a Burberry bikini set, which she paired with pants from the shelves of the British fashion house. She opted for a nude look to go with the attire. Minutes after Samantha posted the photo, the comments section was filled with many reactions.

Anushka Sharma commented, “Hottie", with a few fire icons. Lakshmi Manchu, who is a great friend of Samantha, wrote, “Someone get fire extinguisher!! Uffff." Actress Samyuktha Hegde commented, “Someone please call the fire brigade." Hansika Motwani dropped a fiery emoji to express her reaction to the photo.

Sharing the same picture of Samantha, her stylist wrote: “Being hot never hurts!" and fans of the actress totally agree with him.

See the stunning photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:

Samantha has been channeling her bold and hot avatar for quite some time now. For Critics Choice Film Awards earlier this year, she stole the limelight in a green dress with a plunging neckline. When she was trolled by the so-called social media fashion police, she shut them down with a powerful note. An excerpt of which reads: “The time spent on trolling actresses should be spent on improving themselves."

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Sethupathi in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and reportedly the Indian adaptation of Citadel. She also has the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love. She also has teased a project with Ranveer Singh.

