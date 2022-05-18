Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s Box Office Collection In Tamil Nadu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, released in Tamil and Telugu states last month. After its third weekend, the film's collections reached Rs 40 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. After achieving the milestone, Samantha thanked her fans for giving her the best “birthday gift.” Sharing the box office collection of the film, trade expert Kaushik LM tweeted, “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has done Rs 40 crore gross in Tamil Nadu after its 3rd weekend (18 days). Good milestone! Superhit.”

Reacting to the post about her film’s box office numbers, Samantha wrote, “Super hit, best birthday gift.” She further thanked Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for making her a part of this hit project.

The film got a good response from the Tamil audience but that was not the case for Telugu screens. However, Seven Screen Studios, the film's producers, claimed that the film was profitable even in Telugu-speaking states. Now, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is set for its OTT release.

Rumours are rife that the makers of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal have struck a lucrative deal with Disney for the OTT release. According to the latest buzz, the film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from May 27.

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is a romantic comedy, wherein both Samantha and Nayanthara are seen romancing Vijay Sethupathi, at the same time. Though the film was slammed by a section of the audience for openly endorsing polyamory and for the poor chemistry between the star cast, it went on to earn big bucks at the box office.

Meanwhile, Samantha has a number of projects in the pipeline. The first look of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda titled Kushi was released on May 16. The film is all set to release in theatres by December end of this year.

