Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ready To Marry Again Year After Her Split With Naga Chaitanya? Deets Inside

Almost a year after her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now open to finding love again. Yes, you read it right. If a recent report by Cine Josh is to be believed, the Oo Antava girl has given a not to find love and get married again. Reportedly, Samantha has agreed to tie the knot for the second time after Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev convinced her to do so.

Interestingly, this comes weeks after Samantha appeared on Koffee With Karan and revealed that she is not open to finding love. During the episode, the actress had also admitted that they still have hard feelings for each other. “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes," she had said.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya but the two actors parted ways in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they had issued a joint statement to seek privacy from everyone. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on her next project titled ‘Kushi’. It is a romantic drama that also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides this, Taapsee Pannu also recently confirmed that Samantha will headline a Bollywood movie that will be produced by her. Apart from this, Samantha is also likely to share the screen with Vicky Kaushal for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here