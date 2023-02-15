Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed everyone with her sensuous dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The song became a rang even before the film’s release. Samantha’s scintillating moves in the song were appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. There were also rumours that Samantha would play a significant part in Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Now, a fresh report in OTTPlay.com suggests that Pushpa 2 director Sukumar has approached Samantha once again for yet another special number in the sequel. And, the news is that Samantha has rejected the offer as she is apparently not ready to do special numbers at this point in her career.

The report further states that the makers are “trying hard" to persuade her and at the same time are looking to rope in some big name for this special song. The buzz is also that Sukumar has even created a small character for Samantha and connected it to the storyline.

It was earlier reported that Pushpa’s lead star Allu Arjun personally convinced Samantha for Oo Antava. She reportedly charged Rs 5 crores for the three-minute song.

During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards last year, Samantha stated that she was overwhelmed with the kind of response she received for Oo Antava.

“I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn’t expect ‘Oo antava’ to be such a hit pan-India," Samantha had said. The ‘Rangasthalam’ actress added, “Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for ‘Oo Antava’ now."

