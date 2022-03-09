Samantha Ruth Prabhu Returns Her Wedding Saree To Naga Chaitanya After Separation? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation in October last year. The news of their separation had left fans heartbroken. However, months after, if reports are to be believed, the Telugu actress has now returned her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya.

As per a report in ETimes, the saree that Samantha wore at her wedding belonged to Naga’s grandmother. The former couple had tied the knot in 2017 in Goa and reportedly the family was proud when Samantha wore that saree. However, She has now returned the saree. It is being said that she did not want to keep anything with herself that belonged to Naga or his family.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, the actors issued a statement and requested privacy by fans. “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read.

Soon after their separation, it was also reported that Samantha refused to take the alimony amount of Rs 200 crore from Naga Chaitnya saying she did not want to take any money from him. However, there was no official confirmation to this.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The movie will be released on August 11. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she featured in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. She also has Shakuntalam in her pipeline. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and is produced by Neelima Guna.

