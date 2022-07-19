Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Returns To Instagram After Long Break, Shares Stunning Pic With Akshay Kumar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Returns To Instagram After Long Break, Shares Stunning Pic With Akshay Kumar

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2022, 18:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Koffee With Karan 7.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Koffee With Karan 7.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to Instagram after almost 20 days. The actress has been MIA on the social media platform lately.

Advertisement

Fans have been worried about Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a while now after the actress went MIA on Instagram. The otherwise active star refrained from sharing posts and stories. Her last post dated back to June 30. Thankfully, she returned to the social media platform to promote her upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her debut on Koffee With Karan courtesy of the new season. She will be appearing on the show with Akshay Kumar. Karan Johar on Tuesday shared the trailer of their episode on Instagram.

Advertisement

Samantha reposted the trailer on her Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji. She also reposted the picture KJo shared of her and Akshay from the sets of the talk show.

RELATED NEWS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Koffee With Karan posts.

In the trailer, Samantha and Akshay discuss a number of topics including Samantha’s marriage. The video also featured a rapid-fire round in which Karan asked Samantha who will she pick from Bollywood to dance to at a bachelorette party. The Family Man 2 actress replied, “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh." This leaves both Karan and Akshay surprised.

Advertisement

Karan asked Akshay how he would react if the international comedian cracked a joke about Twinkle. Khiladi Kumar replied: “I would pay for his funeral." His response left Samantha and Karan in splits. In was previously released trailer, Samantha was seen poking fun at Karan Johar and playfully blaming him for ‘unhappy marriages.’ “You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF," she tells Karan. The host is evidently embarrassed by the statement.

Koffee With Karan 7 began earlier this month. So far, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have appeared on the show. The season also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: July 19, 2022, 18:02 IST
last updated: July 19, 2022, 18:02 IST