Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her Parents Had No Money For Her Higher Education

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a well-known face in the world of showbiz. Her journey has been inspiring, o say the least. Well, things were always not so good for Samantha.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu interacted with the students of Sathyabama University and gave a motivational speech. She also asked the students to dream big. The actress said, “When I was studying, my mom and dad told me to study hard, and you will make it big. I studied hard. I topped 10th standard, 12th standard, and college. But then, when I wanted to study further, my parents could not afford it. I had no dreams, no future, nothing."

“I know you believe that you are supposed to take the path your parents expect of you. But I am here to tell you to dream. Dream whatever you want, and you will achieve it. You will fail, it will be hard – but you will persist," added Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

After facing financial issues and struggling, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made sure that she succeeds and believed in herself. During her speech, the actress also revealed that she ate one meal a day for two months and worked odd jobs. “And, I am here today. If I was able to do it, you can!" concluded Samantha.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Next, she is all set for the release of Yashoda. She also has Shaakuntalam and Kushi, also starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha also has an important role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule, suggest reports.

If reports are to go by, then the actress will also be making her Bollywood debut soon. Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

