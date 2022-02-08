Samantha Ruth Prabhu Revisits Films With Naga Chaitanya As She Jumps On That's Not My Name Trend

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hopped on the now-viral ‘That’s Not My Name’ trend on Tuesday and shared a video montage featuring some of the iconic roles of her career. If you’ve been even remotely active on social media in recent days, you’d notice that a number of stars and social media users have been participating in the ‘That’s Not My Name’ trend. Set against the 2009 song by the Ting Tings, participants list down the names they are often identified with as part of the trend.

As part of the trend, Samantha took clippings from some of her best movies and add the names of her characters. A few of these movies also starred her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya. In the video she shared on Instagram, Samantha included her characters Jessie (from Ye Maaya Chesave), Bindu (from Naan Ee), Sravani (from Majili), Madhuravani (from Mahanati), Raji (from The Family Man 2), Baby (from Oh! Baby), Ramalakshmi (from Rangasthala), Tara (from Mersal), Mithra (from Theri) and Vaembu (from Super Deluxe) among many others.

She ended the video with a glimpse from her item song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. While her character wasn’t given a name in the movie, the song is known for Samantha’s performance. She shared the video with the caption, “My name." The video received much love from many, including Teja Sajja. The actor wrote, “And they call you ‘thalaivy’." While fans agreed that Samantha was ‘good in all characters’, a few pointed out their favourites.

Samantha has delivered a number of memorable performances. The actress has three films in the making. These include Yashoda, Shakuntaalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. In Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Samantha will share the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Two of these movies are already in post-production and filming for Yashoda is still going on. She is also reportedly working on her next untitled film with the production house Dream Warrior Pictures and has Philip John’s next Arrangement of Love in her kitty.

