Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says 'Art Is My Cure' As She Dubs For Shaakuntalam Amid Myositis Battle

Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be taking a break from filming her upcoming projects but she is focused on finishing her work on Shaakuntalam. The actress, who is battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, shared a picture on her Instagram to reveal that she is dubbing for the upcoming Telugu film. The actor also gave fans a peak at her character from the film.

She shared the picture with a quote by author Nikki Rowe. “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam," her caption read. The actress received support from friends and fans.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote, “Yaaaaaas Queeen!!!" Divya Sathyaraj added, “Rockstar, we are with you." Fans also cheered her on. “I CAN’T WAIT OMG," a fan wrote. “Queen catches her in screen," added another. “Get well soon Sam," a third fan said.

Shaakuntalam is among the most films this year. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, the film is Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film is slated to release on February 17. The tale of love is set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendor of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional. The drama will be inspired by Kalidasa’s famous story, Shakuntala.

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M.Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the star cast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata. The filming for Shaakuntalam was wrapped up in August 2021.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha also has Citadel and Kushi in the pipeline.

