Samantha Says Child Birth Is 'Most Painful Procedure' in Viral Clip Amid Divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Since the joint announcement of their separation in October 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have constantly been hitting the headlines for one reason or another. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. While Samantha has spoken about her split on several occasions, Chaitanya chose to talk about it only recently.

Their separation led to rumours of Samantha having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions. Now, a video of Samantha talking about how giving birth is the “most painful procedure" has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Samantha says, “Actually women are very, very, very strong. Child birth… the most painful procedure is giving birth. Can you believe it? Not any operation… in the doctors’ room, the most painful procedure is giving birth."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently having the time of her life holidaying in Switzerland. From going on skiing adventures to enjoying the snowy landscapes of her ski resort, the star is doing it all in the Central European country.

On January 23, Samantha took to Instagram to share a photo of herself standing on the balcony of her ski resort. She captioned the picture, “Could get used to this."

Earlier, Samantha had shared a picture and a video of herself skiing at her snowy resort, situated in Verbier, Switzerland. “Leave your ego at home they said…no truer words have been spoken. #newbeginnings #skiing," Samantha captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently made an appearance in the dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. She is currently shooting for an upcoming pan-India film, Yashoda, and waiting for the release of director Gunasekar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

