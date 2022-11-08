Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Doing Action Scenes in Yashoda Offered 'A Great Adrenaline Rush'

Fans and the film fraternity were left shocked recently when actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her struggle with a rare disease called myositis. But that hasn’t made her take it slow in her career. Currently, she is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Yashoda. She plays a surrogate mother in the film, who unravels the secrets of the corrupt medical world. What has piqued the curiosity of her fans is that she will also be seen engaging in some high-octane action sequences, which promises to complement the high-concept narrative.

This isn’t the first time that Samantha will be seen in an action-oriented avatar. Her portrayal of Raji, a resolute and powerful Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter out on a suicide mission, in the second season of the acclaimed web series The Family Man, won her immense accolades and appreciation. And with Yashoda, Samantha is collaborating with action director Yannick Ben for the second time after The Family Man.

Elated to have pushed the envelope by performing some high-voltage stunts, Samantha says, “The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself."

While performing action is no mean feat, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor feels that it helped her explore a new side of herself. “Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there’s a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me. I think the action has turned out to be pretty cool and something to look forward to in Yashoda," she remarks.

The action scenes in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms with a bit of boxing, kickboxing and some projection in judo and Brazilian jujitsu. The fights in the film also have a mix of MMA. Touted to be one of the biggest pan-Indian female-centric releases, Yashoda is a multi-lingual film shot in Tamil and Telugu as well as dubbed in release for Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The actioner, which marks Samantha’s first ever Hindi theatrical release, is mounted on a large scale with a lavish budget.

The film also features actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in crucial roles. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. It is set to release on November 11, 2022.

