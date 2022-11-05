Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says 'Missing Out on All Action' As She Battles Myositis in Hospital

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says 'Missing Out on All Action' As She Battles Myositis in Hospital

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed she was diagnosed with myositis, an auto-immune condition.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 07:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition.

It seems like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a FOMO. The actress is currently battling Myositis, an autoimmune condition, in the hospital. She recently returned to Instagram after a prolonged break and revealed that she had been taking treatment for Myositis.

Ever since she spoke out about her diagnosis, the actress has become relatively active on social media and has also been giving updates about her upcoming release Yashoda. However, on Friday, Samantha took to her Instagram story to share Australian DJ and renowned house music producer, Wax Motif’s reel in which he is playing the edm version of O Antava song from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing the reel, Samantha wrote: “Missing out on all the action." She also added a fire emoji to her story.

Advertisement

Samantha’s first-ever special song titled, Oo Antava, from Pushpa took the internet by storm. Notably, Samantha initially thought of giving up the offer. She considered it after the film’s director Sukumar gave her the example of Pooja Hegde’s dance number in Rangasthalam.

RELATED NEWS

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, the actress revealed that she was battling Myositis. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Samamtha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 05, 2022, 07:30 IST
last updated: November 05, 2022, 07:30 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bipasha Basu Turns Heads With New Maternity Photoshoot, See The Mom-to-be's Bold And Beautiful Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Internet Swoon With Her Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures In Blue Gown, See Her Stunning Bodycon Dresses