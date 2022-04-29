Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Tries To Stay Away From Love and Hate: 'I Try Not To Buy Into It'

It is no secret that Samantha Ruth Prabhu receives a lot of love and a certain amount of hate as well on social media. She received a lot of hate when she and Naga Chaitanya decided to part ways. While the actress doesn’t shy away from expressing her gratitude towards fans who send her their love, she also claps back at haters and trollers from time to time. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal actress has now opened up about how she feels about how she deals with both reactions online.

Hosting an ‘Ask Samantha’ session on Twitter, Samantha came across a question from a fan that read: “#AskSam how do you feel abt receiving so much hate & Love at the same time." Samantha replied, “I try not to buy into the love or the hate .. stay a safe distance away from it all."

When a fan tweeted, “Always remember we are der for u dear lady. Ignore negativity and keep shining," Samantha humbly replied, “Eternally grateful." Samantha also came across a question that read, “If you looked into the heart of your enemy what do you think you would find that is different from what is in your own heart?" Sam replied, “A different perspective!!"

Besides speaking about fans and trolls, Samantha was also all praise for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-star Nayanthara. “#Nayanthara is #Nayanthara💕there is no one like her . She is real,fiercely loyal and one of the most hard working people I have met #Kanmani #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal." She also revealed the reason she signed the movie.

“I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile Not think .. not over analyse…not dissect .. Just take a break from our day to day issues and laugh a little #Khatija and #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal was that for me," she said. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal’s release coincided with her birthday. The actress couldn’t be in Chennai for the Tamil movie’s release because she is in Kashmir where she is shooting her upcoming movie with Vijay Deverakonda. Video shared by the team present there revealed that they surprised Samantha on the sets of the film

