Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sends Birthday Love To Vijay Deverakonda: 'Watching You Work Is Inspiring'

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Monday. On this special day, his VD 11 co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and dropped a heartwarming post for the actor. Samantha shared a picture in which she can be seen standing next to Vijay Deverakonda as he puts his arm over her shoulder. In the caption, Samantha talked about how it is inspiring to see Vijay working.

“Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless," she wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together in their upcoming romantic drama, VD 11, the title of which has now been changed to Khushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana the shooting of which is currently underway in Kashmir. After Kashmir, Samantha and Vijay will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the forthcoming schedules of the film. The makers of the film are also likely to unveil the title and first look poster of the film today.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger co-star Ananya Panday also dropped an adorable picture with the actor as she sends birthday love to him. “Happiest Birthday @Thedeverkonda Let’s kill it this year!! All my love always."

For the unversed, Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, it will be Ananya Pandey’s debut in Telugu movies. This will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. Apart from this, Pushpa: The Rise fame Rashmika Mandanna is also rumoured to headline a song in the film. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will hit theatres worldwide in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on August 25, 2022.

