Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sends Out Inspirational ‘Reminder’ Amid Russian Invasion In Ukraine

As the tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine with each passing day, several reports of loss of lives and people living in hostile conditions are coming in. Despite the bilateral talks and several countries’ interventions, Russia went ahead with its special military operations in Ukraine. The world is praying for the safety and health of the people of Ukraine. From Politicians to local people to celebrities, everybody is extending their support to Ukraine on social media. Tamil actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sent out an inspirational ‘reminder’ on social media.

The Family Man 2 actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of a cute little girl wearing, who wore a t-shirt with a meaningful message. The message on the T-shirt reads, “Birth Place: Earth, Race: Human, Politics: Freedom, Religion: Love." The print on the T-shirt sends out a strong message that we all are one, residing in the same place Earth, belonging to the Human race. Politics should be related to ‘Freedom’ only and a religion that we all should put trust in is ‘Love’.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, the 34-year-old actress wrote, “Reminder," and added a white heart emoticon.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 million likes within forty-eight minutes of being posted, with celebrities like Sonam Kapoor liking the post. Scores of Samantha’s fans chimed into the comments section and dropped red heart emoticons as they agreed on the actress’ message that has been put up with the picture.

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky showed immense courage and despite rumours of him abandoning his people, he reiterated that he will be fighting this with his people- Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a shoutout to President Zelensky for his courage.

Taking to her Instagram Story section, the superstar shared a news article whose headline read, “A Prayer for Volodymyr Zelensky". The excerpt of the article continued, “History has found the Ukrainian President, and his courage is remarkable to witness."

Advertisement

Talking of the actress, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. The superstar, who began her acting career with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave alongside her now-estranged husband Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures along with a note for her fans. Looking at the future, Samantha also has a few interesting movies in the making. These include Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shakuntalam and Yashoda. Samantha also has a Hollywood film in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.