Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Action Sequences from Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left the audience impressed with her performance in her latest release Yashoda. The actress brought out her action avatar in the film which is indeed a result of the tough training that she went through.

She took to her social media and shared a behind-the-scenes video of her action sequences from Yashoda. In the BTS video she can be seen going all out with her prep and was pretty much tough throughout the action sequences. She is seen practicing tough moves for the shoot as well as training her body at the gym to look the part.

Samantha generated a lot of buzz with the release of Yashoda. The actress has effortlessly portrayed a very sensitive yet fierce role.

In the film, directed by Hari–Harish, the Telugu actress plays a surrogate mother who unravels the secrets of the corrupt medical world. Samantha took to her Instagram account to thank everyone for appreciating her film and performance.

Fans and the film fraternity were left shocked recently when Samantha revealed her struggle with a rare disease called myositis. But that hasn’t made her take it slow in her career. Samantha has been busy with back-to-back films.

From Raji of Family Man to her dance number in Pushpa, with every performance, Samantha has taken it up like a challenge to portray a wide range of emotions. It doesn’t come as a shocker to see the star going all out for another role. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won the country over with her bold and fearless attitude and we can not wait to see more from her promising lineup.

