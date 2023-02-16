Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic note about battles and being kind amid reports making the headlines that she has rejected a jaw-dropping offer of Pushpa 2. The actress, who has been battling with the autoimmune condition called Myositis, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a selfie along with her note urging fans to be kind to one another.

“You never know what battles people fight … Be kind!!" she wrote, sharing a selfie in which she was seen sans make-up. In the close up picture, Samantha appeared to be wearing a gray shirt while she left her hair open. Check out the picture below:

On Wednesday, news broke claiming Samantha has turned down a massive offer to appear in Pushpa 2. According to an OTTPlay.com report, Pushpa 2 director Sukumar approached Samantha for yet another special number in the sequel starring Allu Arjun after the blockbuster success of Oo Antava. However, the actress has rejected the offer because she is allegedly not ready to do another special number right now.

The report added that the makers are “trying hard" to convince her. It is also rumoured that director Sukumar has created a small character for Samantha and connected it to the storyline. It is to see if the actress changes her mind.

Meanwhile, Samantha also reacted to Manoj Bajpayee’s recent statement expressing his concern over how hard she pushes herself. In an interview with RJ Sidharth Kannan, Manoj was asked if he could tell Samantha something, what would it be? The actor said, “Go easy on yourself. She’s very hardworking. The way physically… Jis tarah se Family Man mein kaam karte hue dekha tha, it used to scare mein ke kitna satha rahi hai apne aap ko ye. (The way she would push herself physically on the sets of The Family Man 2, it used to scare me how much she is putting herself through)." Samantha took to Twitter and replied to the actor, assuring him that she will try to go easy on herself.

